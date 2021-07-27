Dolores Aguirre

HITCHCOCK — Dolores Villamil Aguirre, 89, was granted her desire to be with her Lord on Tuesday, July 20, 2021, surrounded by loved ones. Dolores was born in Galveston, Texas to Alfred and Olivia Villamil. She was preceded in death by her grandson, Brandon Aguirre, her siblings, Ernestine Hernandez and Alfred Villamil, Jr., and her niece, Sandra Hernandez-Meador.
Dolores was a graduate of Ball High School and after attending Galveston College, worked many years as a bilingual aid at San Jacinto Elementary School, retiring in 1994. She was also very involved in her church, Primera Iglesia Bautista, where she served faithfully for over 60 years.
Dolores is survived by her sons: Arthur Aguirre, Jr. (Donna), Carlos (TK), Mario (Debbie), and Ruben (Andrej); siblings: Isaura Romero, Luz Brand, and Robert Villamil; seven grandchildren: Christina Tello, Deidre Robinson, Stephannie Richardson, Ross Aguirre, Mario Aguirre, Jr., Carlos Aguirre, Jr., and Dylan Aguirre, as well as thirteen great-grandchildren, two great-great grandchildren, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A visitation for Dolores will be held Thursday, July 29, 2021, from 5:00 PM to 6:30 PM at Primera Iglesia Bautista, 5809 Broadway, Galveston, Texas followed by a service at 6:30 PM. A Celebration of Dolores' Life will occur Friday, July 30, 2021, at 10:00 AM at Forest Park East Funeral Home, 21620 Gulf Freeway, Webster, Texas. Immediately following she will be laid to rest at Forest Park East Cemetery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.