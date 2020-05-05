Mr. Saul Norwood, 70, passed away on April 23rd, 2020, at Cornerstone. Saul heard God's call to come home, my good and faithful servant. He was born in Hitchcock, Texas on August 3rd, 1949, he is the son of Robert Earl Norwood, Sr, and Hazel Lee Brooks. Saul precedes in death by his parents. He was a loving, devoted husband and leaving behind his cherished memories with his loving wife, Elaine Norwood, 49 years together. Saul spent most of his adult working life for Todd Shipyard Galveston, Tx. Division as a machinist until it went into Chapter 11 in 1990 due to asbestos litigation.
Saul also leaves behind his cherish memories two daughters: Jackie Norwood and Yvette Norwood, four brothers: Robert Earl Norwood, Jr. of Texas City, TX, John Earl Norwood of Houston, TX, Samuel Norwood of Clear Lake, TX and Michael Norwood (Denise) of Pearland, TX. One sister Caroline Norwood-Hall (Freddie) of Friendswood, Tx. A host of nieces, nephews, grandchildren, great-nieces and nephews, family, and friends.
There will be a public visitation held on Thursday, May 7, 2020 from 11am to 1pm located at Carnes Funeral Home 3100 Gulf Freeway Texas City, Texas 77591. Due to CDC restrictions only 10 members will be allowed in at one time. The family’s private ceremony will start at 1pm and will be broadcast on the Carnes funeral home Facebook page. Private graveside burial to take place at Hayes Grace Memorial Park.
