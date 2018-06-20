Marian Lynette Bourgeois, 60 years of age, passed on Monday, June 18, 2018 at Mainland Center Hospital.
Marian was born in Galveston, Texas on June 29, 1957 to Mary Lou & Leonard Bourgeois. Marian was educated in La Marque school district. Marian was the fourth child of eight children (Carolyn Franklin, Jackie Bourgeois, Leonard Bourgeois, David Bourgeois, Phyllis Henderson and Terry Bourgeois).
Marian was preceded in death by her parents, Mary Lou Collins Bourgeois and Leonard Bourgeois and sister, Cathy Bourgeois.
Marian married Gregory Williams and three children were born from this union. (7) children; Tioka Freeman (Leonard), Kandia Bourgeois (Keyesha), Elizabeth Flenaugh (Jay), TaMesha McDuffie (Richard), Cedric Bourgeois (Dominique), Olin Gamble (Megan) and Ashley Williams.
Marian professed her life to Christ at an early age. Her profession was taking care of the sick as a provider. She loved working, traveling and cherished praising the Lord. She was a caregiver to family members and cherished helping others.
Marian loved to read her bible, fellowship with the church family and spend time with her family. Marian was always laughing and smiling. Marian was a loving and caring person, devoted caregiver and always put others first. Marian never knew a stranger.
Marian leaves to cherish her loving memory her children, a host of grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
There will be a public visitation held on Saturday, June 23, 2018 at Rising Star Baptist Church beginning at 1 p.m. located at 302 North Oak Street, Texas City, Texas 77591.
The service will begin at 2 p.m. with a burial to follow at Rising Star Cemetery. Services are entrusted to the professional staff of Bay Area Funeral Directors. 409-933-4300.
