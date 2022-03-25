LEAGUE CITY, TEXAS — Dolores L. Shead went to be with our Lord and Savior on the morning of March 21, 2022. Dolores was born in San Antonio, TX on November 25, 1951, to her late mother, Lydia F. Lira, and father, Armando R. Lira. She grew up in Texas City, TX with her three siblings: Josie, Charlie, and Sherrie. She began her career at American Oil and transitioned to Carbide/Dow Chemical where she worked as a Buyer for 46 years before retiring in 2017. She lived in Dickinson and League City, TX with her husband Michael D. Shead for 47 years and had two sons, Jason M. Shead, and Bradley M. Shead. She was blessed with one grandson, Lucas, who became her prized possession and the light of her life. When her sons were young and played baseball in Dickinson Little League, she ran the concession stand at Lobit Field with a beautiful team, and later at San Jac. Junior College. Baseball players and their families, including locals and passerby's, would often stop for dinner at the concession stand to enjoy her cooking. You could always find her cheering on the Houston Astros or relaxing to her favorite George Strait record. Family and friends knew that the door was always open for one of her homecooked meals, with gumbo, creole, or chicken fricassee being everyone's favorites. Dolores is dearly missed, but we take comfort in knowing that she is with our Lord and is free from pain. Dolores is survived by her Father Armando Lira and Janet, Siblings, Josie Polanco and John, Charlie Lira and Liz, and Sherrie Bonnette. Husband Michael Dale Shead, sons, Jason Michael Shead and Bradley Michael Shead, and grandson Lucas Everett Shead. Dolores also leaves behind many cousins, nephews, nieces, loved ones, and friends.
A gathering of family and friends will be held on Tuesday March 29th from 5-8 pm at Carnes Funeral Home in Texas City.
