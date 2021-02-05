GALVESTON — Samitha Hess Edwards, age 51, passed away at home in her husband’s arms and with her parents by her side on February 4th 2021, following a courageous two year battle with metastatic melanoma and complications due to treatment. Samitha was a life-long artist, compassionate friend to all living things, wonderful daughter, step-mother, wife, cousin, niece and Godmother. She resided in Galveston with her husband of almost 7 years, Scott Edwards, where they owned From the HeART Gallery and Affaire d’Art Gallery.
Samitha was born in Bloomington, Illinois on September 10, 1969 to Fred and Catherine Hess. She has numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and extended family spread throughout Texas and Florida. Samitha lived throughout the United States following her father’s cable business until they settled in Bayou Vista, Texas in 1977.
She was an active child, constantly being creative since she was old enough to hold a crayon. She loved to go fishing with her father. She was always “daddy’s lil girl” and they had an amazing bond. Samitha and her mom, whom she also loved very much, would travel locally to many craft fair circuits and trade shows where they would sell their crafts. Samitha was very active in both Acteen programs and youth groups at First Baptist Church Hitchcock all the way from her early teens though completing La Marque High School. She continued to expand her artistic skills throughout high school, where she was a cheerleader and attended all of the local festivities.
After she won a solo art show in Philadelphia during high school, Samitha continued her artistic interests and attended Stephen F. Austin College where she obtained her Bachelors of Arts in Fine Art. She worked in marketing, advertising and even when her primary job was not art-related, she always found a hobby or side job doing what she loved. Samitha continued to win and place in juried art shows, competitions and attended many events and festivals selling her variety of artwork.
She always loved to dance and when she was living in Austin, Texas she became a member of Austin Swing Syndicate where she advanced and was a member of an elite troupe that performed at the Closing Ceremonies of the 2000 Olympic Games in Sydney Australia!
Samitha eventually fell ill with Multiple Sclerosis. She moved back home with her parents in Bayou Vista where she was very withdrawn. In 2011 it was recommended that she should consider modifying her vegetarian diet to that of a vegan diet. Within 6-8 months, she was off all of her 12+ medications for MS and she rejoined society, reconnected with her art community and started living again.
In February of 2013, she started dating Scott Edwards and by May of 2014 they were married and living in Houston. Samitha started showing her art more and, together, they were able to slowly expand from showing three pieces per month, to having a wall at a gallery, to a whole room, to then being surprised with being able to purchase the gallery. Her and her husband Scott grew the gallery and eventually purchased another local gallery, both in the historic Downtown Galveston district.
Samitha always remained an advocate and a voice for the animals, equal rights and a firm believer of the power of a hug and a smile. She adored her children’s art classes, each of her students and it was a dream come true to have the galleries. She was always in her element when she was amidst art, artists and anything gallery related. It was her dream come true.
Samitha is survived by her husband Scott Edwards of Galveston and her parents, Fred and Catherine Hess of Bayou Vista. She is also survived by her step-daughter Caila Edwards as well as Samitha’s beloved Goddaughter Fallon Carter.
A celebration of life will be planned for early Spring pending COVID requirements. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Resource and Crisis Center of Galveston County (www.rccgc.org) or the Galveston Island Humane Society (www.galvestonhumane.org ; where she volunteered and donated a percentage of all of her art sales).
