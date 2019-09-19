GALVESTON—
Ms. Keath Savage age 59 of Galveston passed away Friday September 13, 2019 at her residence in Galveston. A Celebration of life service will be held 6:00 PM Saturday September 21, 2019 in the Christian Life Center at Moody Methodist Church.
Ms. Savage was born June 8, 1960 in Mexico to Betty Stillions and Laird Savage, Keath grew up in Iowa City, Iowa where she was educated at West Sr. High School and then on to Kirkwood Community College to become a nurse. She became employed with MD Anderson Hospital before working with United Health Care. She spent her entire 41 year career in nursing, ultimately retiring on disability and into hospice acre before her death. She loved the beach where she enjoyed swimming and spending time with her children and grandchildren. Even when she was ill she wanted to go to the beach where she found peace.
Survivors include her daughters Savannah Savage of Houston and Santana Savage of Galveston; son Elijah Savage (Nikita) of LaMarque; grandchildren Zariah Hudson, Amir Savage and Asad Savage; cousins Trudy Karlson of Madison, WI and Kathy Karlson of Rochester, MN. George Dozier of Houston who helped raised her kids and a nephew Tyrone Bowie (Katherine) also of Houston.
