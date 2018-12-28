Margaret Mendoza, age 96 of Santa Fe, Texas passed away Monday, December 24, 2018. Margaret was born on May 9, 1922 in Alvin, Texas. She was a housewife and a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. Margaret is preceded in death by her husband, Joe C. Mendoza; parents, Mercedes and Consuelo Garcia.
Margaret is survived by her daughters, Ernestina and Gary Wayland of Tulsa, Oklahoma, Jo Ann Mendoza of Texas City, Texas, Marie Herrera of Santa Fe, Texas, Venita Lee and husband Felix of Santa Fe, Texas; son, Joey Mendoza of Santa Fe, Texas; brother, Daniel Garcia of Angleton, Texas; grandchildren, Rebekah Herrera Gerringer, Jay Luna, Brian Wayland, Jackie Luna Demers, Christina Stockton, Christopher Lee, Clayton Wayland, Jonathan Luna, Margaret Ann Scott, Jordan Mendoza and Hannah Mendoza; numerous great grandchildren; along with many other relatives and friends.
Pallbearers: Jonathan Luna, Jay Luna, Jason Gerringer, Joey Mendoza, Brian Wayland and Christopher Lee
Honorary Pallbearers: Tim Demers and Mark Scott
Visitation will be held Tuesday, January 1, 2019 from 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 PM. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 AM Wednesday, January 2, 2019 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 10114 Hwy. 6 Hitchcock, Texas 77563 with Interment to follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Dickinson, Texas.
Arrangements are under the direction of Scott Funeral Home, 1421 E. Hwy 6. Alvin, Texas 77511. (281) 585-1000 www.scottfuneralhome.net
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.