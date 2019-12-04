The family of Mary Poullard will celebrate her life Saturday, December 7th, beginning with a visitation at 10 a.m. followed by service at 11:00 a.m. at Mt Olive Baptist Church (3602 Sealy) officiating.
See her full obit and send condolences at: www.fieldsjohnson.com
