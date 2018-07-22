Lois Scroggins, 105, resident of Dickinson, Texas passed from this life, Saturday, July 14, 2018 surrounded by her family. She was born May 3, 1913 to loving parents, Horace and Mae Samford in Houston, Texas.
Lois was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and great- great grandmother. She was a member of the First Baptist Church, Dickinson, Texas.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Loftin Scroggins; her parents; and her daughter, Jean Trotta.
Lois leaves behind to cherish her memory, daughter Geri Fitzgerald; and eight grandchildren, Linda Cassano, Mike Carlile, William J. Trotta, David Trotta, John Trotta, Cyndi Kinsey, Denise Angel, and Donna Kinsey; 14 great grandchildren; and 10 great-great grandchildren.
In her honor a graveside service will be held, Thursday July 26, 2018 at 10:00a.m. in Forest Park East Cemetery, Webster, Texas under the direction of Crowder Funeral Home Dickinson, Texas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.