TEXAS CITY — Herbert John Sauer, Jr. 91, of Texas City passed away February 26, 2021 at The Resort in Texas City after a valiant struggle with Alzheimer’s. Herbert (“Herb”) was born on June 19, 1929 in Selma, Texas to Katie Kneupper Sauer and Herbert Sauer, Sr. Herb was raised on the family farm in San Antonio, Texas with two brothers and two sisters. He graduated from Alamo Heights High School in 1949 where he was chosen most popular in his graduating class. Herb was a stellar athlete, excelling in both football and baseball. He received two scholarship offers to play college football, one being from SMU and another from Texas A&M. Herb chose Texas A&M and became a proud fighting Texas Aggie. When his country called, Herb took a break from college and football and served in the United States Army from 1951 to 1953 as a military police officer.
After obtaining his undergraduate degree in Physical Education in 1956 from Texas A&M, Herb was accepted into the School of Allied Health Sciences for Physical Therapy at the University of Texas Medical Branch (“UTMB”) in Galveston, Texas. He received his Physical Therapy License in 1957.
Herb began his career at the Rehabilitation Clinic at UTMB in 1958. Beginning in 1960, he became the Director of Physical Therapy at Danforth Memorial Hospital in Texas City where he was employed for 35 years. During his tenure, Herb received numerous awards and achievements including the Ruby Decker Award for Outstanding Physical Therapist in the state of Texas in 1969. Herb was also chosen as the Distinguished Alumnus of UTMB School of Allied Health Sciences for the year 1985.
Most impressively, Herb was chosen as a member of the medical team for the 1984 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles. During his month at the games, he treated many famous athletes as he was fluent in both German and Spanish.
Upon Herb’s retirement from Danforth Hospital, he continued his career in physical therapy by working locum tenens for therapists and hospitals all around the state of Texas. He also practiced as an adjunct instructor for the UTMB School of Allied Health Sciences and was an active member of the American Physical Therapy Association.
Herb met Margie Tarpey, the love of his life, on a blind date arranged by Herb’s best friend and Margie’s best friend. They were married on June 19, 1954 at St. Mary of the Miraculous Medal Catholic Church in Texas City. Together they raised their seven children in Texas City.
Herb was a lifetime member of the Texas City Noon Optimist Club where he served as president, vice president, and secretary. In 1970 and 1972, he received the Optimist of the Year Award for his outstanding contributions. Herb was also instrumental in starting the Texas City Girls Softball program organized through the Noon Optimist Club in the 1960’s.
Herb was a devout Catholic and an active member of St. Mary of the Miraculous Medal Catholic Church in Texas City. He served as a youth advisor from 1962-1972, taught Catholic education classes, and served on the parish council becoming President in 1973.
Herb was preceded in death by his parents, brother Clarence, sister Mildred, and his wife of 66 years Margie Tarpey Sauer.
Survivors include his brother George and sister Kathleen, both residents of San Antonio. He is also survived by his children, Christie Guthier (Cam), Carla Hipp, John (Monica), Pete (Teresa), Sam (Angie) Joe and Katie Sauer. His grandchildren, Catherine Kelley, and Cam Guthier II, Jeremy, Jenny and John Hipp, Lindsay and Audrey Sauer, Heather Rivas, Ruhl, Peter and Brandon Sauer, Kayla Rivenbark, Elliot, Maximillian, Sammy Mike Sauer and Daniel, Blake, Nicholas Sauer. Finally, he is survived by 15 great-grandchildren with one more on the way.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 11 from 5-7 p.m. at Emken-Linton Funeral Home, 5100 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway, Texas City, Texas, 77591 with a Rosary starting at 7:00 p.m.
A funeral mass will be held on Friday, March 12, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Mary of the Miraculous Medal Catholic Church located at 1604 9th Avenue North, Texas City, Texas, 77590.
In lieu of flowers Memorial donations in memory of Herb can be made to the UTMB School of Health Professions, Department of Physical Therapy 75 for 75 Initiative Scholarship Fund.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.