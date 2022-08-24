Pedro T. Pete Barrientes

GALVESTON — Pedro "Pete" T. Barrientes, 88, passed away Saturday, August 20, 2022 at his residence in Galveston. He was born July 27, 1934, in Brownsville, TX to Pedro Barrientes Sr. and Dolores Trevino Barrientes. He was a very talented accordionist. Pete's artistic start dates back to the age of seven. He would earn his money by shining shoes and selling newspapers while listening to music of Hispanic legend Narciso Martinez (known as the "Father of Conjunto Music"), and his uncle Juan Barrientes, who played the accordion at family parties. Inspired by the fine sounds of the accordion, Pete was motivated to work hard to purchase his first accordion, which was made of two lines! After his purchase he asked his uncle Juan how to play his new accordion and after a week of practice and self-motivation he was able to play the fine tunes he was accustomed to hearing.

As time passed, he joined a local band with his friends Chuey Castillo, Lupe Luna, Juan Silva, Chacho Gutierrez and Zavino Salinas. They would meet at the local barbershop of Mike Casas, jump into a station wagon and head out to play in talent shows in San Benito, Texas. Before long Pete would become so popular that he would be asked to play as back up for famous artists like his long-time friend Freddy Fender, Baldemar Huerta, Pantaleon Benavidez and many others. His performances took him to many places like Els Mesquiton in Lomita, Texas, En Los Fresnos with Luis Rosas, Los Laugreles, and La Teresa in Harlingen. Pete and his friends also performed with Valerio Longoria in the famous El Patio in Harlingen and in many ranches and Ferias in the Harlingen and the San Benito area. This led him to gain recognition as a promising accordionist.

