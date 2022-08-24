Pedro T. Pete Barrientes

GALVESTON — Pedro "Pete" T. Barrientes, 88, passed away Saturday, August 20, 2022 at his residence in Galveston. He was born July 27, 1934, in Brownsville, TX to Pedro Barrientes Sr. and Dolores Trevino Barrientes. He was a very talented accordionist. Pete's artistic start dates back to the age of seven. He would earn his money by shining shoes and selling newspapers while listening to music of Hispanic legend Narciso Martinez (known as the "Father of Conjunto Music"), and his uncle Juan Barrientes, who played the accordion at family parties. Inspired by the fine sounds of the accordion, Pete was motivated to work hard to purchase his first accordion, which was made of two lines! After his purchase he asked his uncle Juan how to play his new accordion and after a week of practice and self-motivation he was able to play the fine tunes he was accustomed to hearing.
As time passed, he joined a local band with his friends Chuey Castillo, Lupe Luna, Juan Silva, Chacho Gutierrez and Zavino Salinas. They would meet at the local barbershop of Mike Casas, jump into a station wagon and head out to play in talent shows in San Benito, Texas. Before long Pete would become so popular that he would be asked to play as back up for famous artists like his long-time friend Freddy Fender, Baldemar Huerta, Pantaleon Benavidez and many others. His performances took him to many places like Els Mesquiton in Lomita, Texas, En Los Fresnos with Luis Rosas, Los Laugreles, and La Teresa in Harlingen. Pete and his friends also performed with Valerio Longoria in the famous El Patio in Harlingen and in many ranches and Ferias in the Harlingen and the San Benito area. This led him to gain recognition as a promising accordionist.
Pete later married his beautiful girlfriend Petra in June 1955 and moved to Galveston, Texas in 1957. While patronizing local bars he would ask local groups if he could accompany them for a song. Before long he was invited to perform frequently and, in most cases, join their band. He performed with local musicians such as Joe Serenil y Los Sereniles, Julian Garcia, Freddy Martinez Y Los Flamingos, Pete Ruiz Y Su Conjunto, The Johnny Sanchez Band, Los Hermanos Cervantes Y Que Loco Band, The Raul Ramirez Band and many, many more.
Playing with such artists like Toto Guisar was a dream come true for Pete. During those days he would perform with his compadre, Guitarist Carlos Bangs-Gonzalez. Pete's performances with artists like Los Tigeres Del Norte, Freddy Fender, Lydia Mendoza and many others at the local Quintero's Hall was any accordionist's dream and he achieved his!
His love for the accordion led him to not only play this instrument, but to repair any kind of accordion even building them! Many would come from as far as the valley for him to fix their instruments. Pete had one accordion in particular that he built for special occasions. He had a collection of 14 accordions all of high value. Pete retired after 37 years from ILA Local #1576, #307 and #20. Enjoying his retirement, he played in a band named Johnny Sanchez Y Los Chicanos. The band performed just about every weekend at Nash's Bait camp, many times with Alfonso Ramos. He also enjoyed drinking coffee at Homecut Donuts with his friends, gardening, bingo, casinos, and traveling with family.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Petra Barrientes, Father, Pedro Barrientes Sr., mother, Dolores Barrientes, Sister, Rafaela Reyna, and three brothers: Sergio Barrientez, Reynaldo Barrientes, and Alfredo Barrientes and sister-in-law Josephine Barrientes.
Pedro is survived by his children, Graciela Cabrera, Jose Francisco Barrientes, Blasa Estella Lopez and husband Richard, Maricela Dolores Barrientes and Marcela Harrell, husband Donald; 16 Grandchildren, David Pete Gonzales, Petrina Gonzales, Chela Cabrera, Felicia Barrientes, Crystal Gonzales, Monica Solis and husband John, Ashley Gonzales, Tiffany Moya, Kristina Hughes, Alexis Hughes, Rubie Molina, Pedro Francisco Barrientes, Abigail Martinez, Petrina Martinez, Graciela Martinez, and Damian Calixto Garcia; 15 Great Grandchildren, Deja Villareal, Alexandra Slaton, Jackie Perez, Angelia Barrientes, John Vasquez III, Nalyna Barrientes, Mia Galicia, Juliana Zamora, Jordan Roe Gonzales, Evelyn Olivo, Alianna Sorto, Manuel Solis III, Ayden Abrego, Jace Abrego, Ansley Moser; 2 Great Great Grandchildren: Renali Davis, Kora George. One brother Jose Jorge Barrientes (Houston, Tx), sisters, Rosalinda Guerra (Mishawaka, IL), Irma Sherman (Brownsville, Tx), Dolores Esparza (Galveston, Tx); numerous nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.
Pallbearers are David Pete Gonzales, Pedro Francisco Barrientes, John Christopher Barrientes, Erasmo Cuello, Alejandro Esparza Jr., Richard Lopez. Honorary Pallbearers: Jose Francisco Barrientes, Reynaldo (Rey) Barrientes Jr., John Vasquez III, Damian Calixto García.
A visitation will be held on Friday August 26, 2022, at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston, Texas. The family will have a private viewing from 5:00pm-6:00pm and a public visitation from 6:00pm-8:00pm with a rosary to be recited at 6:30pm. The funeral Mass will be held 11:00am Saturday August 27, 2022 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church with burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.