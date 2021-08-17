LEAGUE CITY — Edward Wayne Poole, 84, passed away August 13, 2021, at his home surrounded by family. He was born on September 7, 1936, in Pittsburgh, PA to Alice and Wayne Poole and was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Harry Poole and Judy Reed. Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 67 years Manon Poole and his four children: Edward Poole (Carolyn), Michael Poole (Diana), Patrick Poole (Joy) and Amanda Mark. He is also survived by 10 grandchildren: Joshua Poole (Janine), Matthew Poole (Megan), Travis Poole, Garrett Poole, Ilona Poole, Alyssa Poole, Deanna Poole, Allyson Mark, Katherine Mark and Madeline Mark and 3 great grandchildren Finn Poole, Emme Poole and Ava Poole. Survivors also include his siblings Mary King, Jeanne Yoder, Jim Poole, Elizabeth Schumann, Lucy Casey, Margaret Poole and numerous other family and friends.
Ed grew up in San Antonio, TX, attending Central Catholic High School. He received his BA in Mathematics from Trinity University. Ed and Manon moved to League City in 1965 where Ed began his 39 year career with IBM on the Gemini missions at NASA as a systems architect. Ed spent his time serving his community as a Scoutmaster for 20 years. He also coached baseball for 10 years and soccer for 12 years, influencing the lives of countless youth. He was active in St. Mary's church as president of the Parish Council, lector, and eucharistic minister. Ed was a League City city council member, serving as mayor pro-tem and on numerous committees. He was instrumental in developing a master plan for the city, helping to create flood mitigation plans and municipal utility districts, and growing the city with the development of South Shore Harbor and local roads to S.H 96. He served the larger community as a member of the Grand Parkway Association board for 15 years. Beyond his years of service to others, Ed's greatest joys in life were spending time with his family and traveling.
Visitation and rosary will take place on Friday, August 20th from 6-9pm at Crowder Funeral Home located at 1645 East Main Street, League City, TX. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, August 21st at 10:00am at St. Mary's Catholic Church located at 1612 East Walker Street, League City, TX.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to St. Mary's Catholic Church ACTS Ministry program or a charity of your choice.
