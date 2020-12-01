RICHMOND —
Michael Thomas Stemmer, 73, passed away peacefully in the predawn hours of Thanksgiving Day, November 26, 2020. Holding his hand was his wife of 51 years, Joyce Gajewsky Stemmer.
Mike was born in Stillwater, OK, to the late Hubert Mervin ‘Ike’ Stemmer and Helen Jo Howeth Stemmer. He was raised in the Houston area and attended Spring Branch schools. Mike loved sports, especially football and surfing in Freeport. He attended Wharton County Junior College where he and Joyce met. He earned a BBA in Marketing from the University of Houston.
Mike found his career niche in real estate sales, achieving several Salesperson of the Year awards from various new home builders. He and wife Joyce started their own real estate company and built, sold and managed investment properties. When the economy took a downturn, they focused on foreclosure properties, helping many first-time buyers achieve their dream of homeownership.
Avid travelers, Mike and Joyce took to heart a quotation from St. Augustine:
“The World is a book, and those who do not travel read only a page.” Veterans of over 60 world-wide cruises, Mike always returned home marveling at how blessed we are to be living in the United States of America.
A graveside service was held on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at 11 am at Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery, 3511 E. Alabama Rd., in Wharton, TX.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested remembrances be made in Michael’s name to St. John Fisher Catholic Church, 410 Clay St., Richmond, TX. 77469 or donate blood.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to E.P. Compean Funeral Directors, “Our Family Serving Your Family”, 1223 Sixth St., Rosenberg, TX. 77471, 281-238-4443.
