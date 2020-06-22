On June 18, 2020 Carl Martin Grossman Sr. passed from this life while in the presence of his family from complications with cancer to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
Carl is preceded in death by his parents Fritz and Althea Grossman and brother Charles Grossman. Carl is survived by his loving wife of 46-years Phyllis Grossman of Hitchcock, his brother John Grossman and wife Stacey of Galveston, his sons Michael Grossman and wife Monica of Santa Fe, Jefferey Grossman and wife Rose of Houston, and Carl Grossman Jr. and wife Tammy of Hitchcock. Grandchildren: Madalyn Grossman, Michael Grossman Jr., Mathew Weigt, Cassey Weigt, Thi Nguyen, Tessa Martinez, Taylor Thompson. Great Grandchildren: Trinity Martinez, Asher Grossman, and Lyla Guidry. His best friend: Hairy (A.K.A Muttly.)
Carl was born on December 20, 1945 in Galveston, Texas and graduated from Ball High school in the class of 1964. He later owned and operated C.M. Grossman Plumbing and Heating that served the greater Galveston County area. His greatest value in life was his family who he loved and shared most of his time. He thoroughly enjoyed reading and telling big stories to his grandchildren and was always capable of providing an expanded interpretation of each. In his spare time, he enjoyed fishing in the back bays and/or in the deep blue offshore, and while not fishing he adored hunting in the outdoors.
The family would like to extend a very special Thanks to Dr. Michael Boyars, M.D., for not only his wonderful care of many years, but also his valued friendship that will always be treasured.
A memorial service will be held 6:00 PM, Friday June 26th at Crowder Funeral Home Chapel, 851 FM 517 Rd W, Dickinson, Texas.
