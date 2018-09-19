Remembering Jessie Blacher McNair
Jessie Blacher McNair was born January 24, 1941 in St. Francisville, Louisiana to Alphonse Blacher, Sr. and Viola Blacher. She had three older brothers; Harold Blacher, Sr., Alphonse Blacher, Jr. and Louis Blacher.
Jessie married Hardiest McNair, Sr. on April 21, 1956 and they had eight children. They were married until his death on October 14, 1998.
Jessie retired from the University of Texas Medical Branch, where she worked in Radiation Oncology. After retiring, she worked with H&R Block as a tax preparer. She loved meeting and helping people. She loved to work in her yard and loved to travel. She was blessed to see many cities in this country and abroad.
She was a faithful member of Westward Street Church of Christ. She enjoyed teaching bible classes, worked on many committees, and was involved in many ministries. She was instrumental in raising funds for mission work in Africa to help spread God’s word around the world. She loved to share her love of God with everyone.
Preceding her in death were her parents, her husband, her daughter, Sylvia McNair, her great-grandson, Saul Mosley, and her three brothers.
Those who will cherish her memory are her children, Sharron (Napoleon) Mosley, Antoinette (Michael Sr.) Lacey, Hardiest (Jessie) McNair, Jr., Wanda (Marcus) Williams, Rodney (Patricia) McNair, James (Belinda) McNair and Linda (Bill) Price; her grandchildren, Rolanda (Everett), Stephen, Hardiest III (Ginger), Michael, Jr., Somourn (Chris), Monisha, Corey (Ronnetta), Erick, Will (Tennille), Dena (Dwight), Talia (Michael), Derek, Terrence, Amber (Shane), Brandon (Amber), Drew (Brittney), Quentin and Devin; 31 great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and a host of other family members and friends.
