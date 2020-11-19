GALVESTON —
Joan Marie Llana, age 86, passed away at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Round Rock, Texas on Wednesday, November 18, 2020. Service arrangements are entrusted to J. LEVY & TERMINI FUNERAL HOME, www.jlevyfuneralhome.com.
Updated: November 19, 2020 @ 5:14 pm
