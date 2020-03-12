On Wednesday, March 4, 2020, Minister Sallie Mae Bourgeois departed this earthly life to continue her spiritual journey in heaven. Home going services are 11:00am Saturday March 14, 2020 at Greater St. Matthews Baptist Church 6333 Hwy 6 Hitchcock, Texas 77563. Visitation will begin at 9:00am.
Minister Bourgeois was born March 09, 1941, to the union of Jim and Addie Henderson in Rusk, Texas. Minister Bourgeois retired from UTMB after 30+ years of service. She was a member of a gospel group The Henderson Singers along with her brothers, sister, and long-time family friend. Going from town to town, place to place lifting up the name of Jesus. She devoted her life to become one of God’s worker’s at a young age. She ministered at several churches through her spiritual journey. She also provided spiritual healing as an evangelist. She was an active member of St. John in Texas City. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, mother of the church, and devoted friend.
She leaves to cherish her memories: two daughters – Cassandra Francis of La Marque and Felicia Bob (Travis) of Texas City. 7 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. Her sister – Lillian Ward (Henry), two brothers – I.B. Henderson (Mildred) and Walter Henderson, Sr. and a host of nieces, nephews, other family members and devoted friends.
Greeting her with open arms at heaven’s gates: Son - Charles Henderson, Sr., Parents Jim and Addie Henderson, Husband – Namon Bourgeois, Brothers – Lee T. Henderson, Sr., Cleophis Henderson, and Jim Henderson, Jr. and other family members that have been called home.
