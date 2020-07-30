David Earl Battise was born on June 7, 1946 to the late David John and Ida Mae Battise of Hitchcock. Later joined the Army in 1968 during the Viet Nam Era. After his time in the Army, he returned to LaPorte and worked for Exxon Pipeline.
David always refers to his son as “my boy” or “my son”; he was always proud of his son. Everybody around him knew his son as my boy or my son even if they didn’t know David Jr.’s name. If you met him after he lost his sight you would never know he was blind. He loved to travel and continued traveling while blind by his self-going out of state and surrounding areas.
David is now reunited with his parents: David John and Ida Mae Battise. Sisters: Earlene (his twin); Daisy Mae, and Kathleen; brothers: John W., Michael A. and Anthony A.
David leaves behind to cherish his memories: son David Earl Battise Jr. and granddaughter: Angela Battise, numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Services will be held on Aug. 1, 2020 at 11am at Word of Faith Christian Center, 9556 Garth Rd, Baytown, TX with viewing at 10am under the direction of Frazier Funeral Home (281) 426-5579
