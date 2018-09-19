Weekly
Memorial services for Patricia Weekly will be held from 6-8 p.m. at Carnes Funeral Home in Texas City.
DeVries
Funeral services for Barbara DeVries will be held at 3 p.m. in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Alta Loma Cemetery.
Little
Visitation services for James Little will be held from 5-8 p.m. at James Crowder Funeral Home in La Marque.
