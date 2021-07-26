GEORGETOWN, TX — It is with earthly sorrow but also great joy that we announce JAY NEAL WELCH, SR. of Georgetown, TX (formerly of South Houston and Sugarland, TX) went to be with his Lord and heavenly family on July 23, 2021 in Tyler, Texas. He was the son of Willis Alton Welch and Pearl Rose Dick and was born August 28, 1931 in League City, TX. He married Marjorie Ann Jackson on December 22, 1951 and was father to Jay Neal, Jr. of Dallas, Paul Edward and wife Dana of Tyler, and Mark Alton of Overton. Ann preceded him in death, and he married Laura Sue Sanford in February, 1993 and became stepdad to Mary Sue Shelton, Todd Weaver, Sandy Reitzel and Marty Weaver.
Jay graduated from Clear Creek High School in 1949 and the University of Houston in 1954. He earned a Master’s degree in Mathematics from Ole Miss in 1962 and pursued pre-doctorate studies at UCLA in 1965. He taught Math at South Houston High School before transitioning to teaching at San Jacinto Jr. College in Pasadena, TX where he served as chairman of the Math Department for many years. He served on the Pasadena ISD school board, officiated sporting events as a member of the Southwest Basketball Officiating Association, worked at Pasadena State Bank as a Vice-President and was the Director of the Texas Council on Economic Education before his retirement.
Mr. Welch operated Monte Carlo Associates Casino Games after he retired. He was a long-time member of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Ticket Committee as well as being a member and officer of numerous square dance groups in Houston and Georgetown. He also served as a Chaplin with Gideons International as well as the Texas State Federation of Square and Round Dancers.
Jay’s life was one of constant activity and he loved to travel. His journeys took him all over the United States and Europe for square dance exhibitions and many places of interest. He never met a stranger, loved meeting people and had a quick, sharp wit and intelligence. He was small in stature but had a personality and a heart as big as Texas.
Besides his children and his wife, Jay is survived by 16 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren and several cousins.
The family will receive friends between 1:00 — 2:00 p.m. on Monday, July 26th with his service following at 2:00 p.m. at Crestview Baptist Church in Georgetown, TX. The officiant will be Pastor Dan Wooldridge. A graveside service will be held at 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 27th at Forest Park East Cemetery in Webster, TX with grandson, Pastor Cory Welch, officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation in Jay’s name to Gideons International to support their Bible distribution programs around the world.
You may share a message or memory in the online memorial guestbook at www.RamseyFuneral.com.
