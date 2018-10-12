Clifford James Blankenship
Clifford James Blankenship, 71, of Texas City passed away Thursday, October 11, 2018 at his residence. Funeral services are pending with Emken-Linton Funeral home in Texas City.
Camille Antoinette King
Camille Antoinette King, of League City, Texas, passed away Thursday, October 11, 2018. Services are pending with James Crowder Funeral Home in La Marque.
Dorothy Jean Sedlacek
Dorothy Jean Sedlacek, 87, of Galveston, passed away Wednesday, October 10, 2018, at UTMB Hospital. Arrangements are pending with Malloy & Son Funeral Home.
