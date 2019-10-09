Jose E. Arreola, also known as Henry or Leroy by his closest friends, passed away on October 9, 2019 in Galveston, Texas. He was born in Mexico to parents, Jesus and Aida Arreola.
He is survived by children, Christina Arreola-Garza (Reggie), Abelardo Arreola-Garza (Marivel), Elizabeth Arreola-Garza and Jose Arreola-Garza; 14 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; brother, Jessie Arreola (Cristina); sisters, Mary Lou Biondo (Tommy), Beatrice Trevino (Sergio) and Carolina Larisma (Ulysses).
On behalf of the Family, we would like to give special thanks to Melissa Martinez, Rosemary Vargas and Melissa Hernandez of Hospice Care Team and Home Health Care.
The Family will receive visitors from 5:00-6:00 p.m., on Friday, October 11, 2019 with 6:00 p.m. Funeral Services to follow at Carnes Funeral Home, 3100 Gulf Freeway, TX 77591.
