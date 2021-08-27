GALVESTON — Richard Emil “Rick” Shattel’s life ended peacefully, in the presence of his family on August 5, 2021. He was sixty-nine years old. Rick was born March 7, 1952, in Galveston, to Emil and Josephine Schattel.
Rick was a man of the sea hardened by salt and sun. He was a third-generation commercial fisherman who captained multiple shrimp boats of the Mosquito Fleet including the Shell Belly and his favorite, the Katie Marie.
Rick was an independent spirit and a self-professed rebel. He was a fierce defender of family and friends.
Rick is succeeded by his loving wife of 43 years, Jocelyn “Jody” (Smith). The two met at a party and had been inseparable since. He is also succeeded by his sister Catherine Abraham, her husband, David Abraham, three children: Robert Cabrera, Brandi (Willis), Richard “Ricky J” Schattel, and five grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents.
Rick Schattel loved and is loved. He will be greatly missed.
