Juana Armandina Hernandez, also known as Mandy or Grandma, passed peacefully away surrounded by loving family and friends Monday July 1, 2019 at Kindred Hospital in Webster after a long, hard battle with Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease.
Funeral Mass is 12:00 Noon Saturday July 6, 2019 at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Father Jorge Cabrera celebrant, Deacon Robert Standridge assisting. Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Friday at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home where a rosary will be recited at 6:30 p.m.
Mandy was a very sincere and compassionate person that did so much for so many people. If you called her and asked for something, she never hesitated to lend a helping hand. She enjoyed watching her granddaughter play softball and had a love for pictures. She was always taking pictures wherever she went. Mandy also enjoyed spending time with family and friends playing games till the wee hours of the night. There were so many people that were touched dearly by knowing her; she will be greatly missed.
Mandy is preceded in death by her mother, Yolanda Godoy Fierro; brother, Jerry Fierro; sister, Debbie Brown, and first granddaughter, Kiersten Bay Quintanilla.
She is survived by her loving husband, Thomas "Tommy" Hernandez; father Federico Fierro; her daughter, Jessica Hernandez and son-in-law, Jesse Ramirez; grandson, Michael Quintanilla; granddaughter, Lia Quintanilla; brothers, Jimmy Fierro and Frank Fierro; sister and brother-in-laws, Margie and Albert Chavarria, Sheila Ramirez and Dave Lewis, Trini and Sylvia Hernandez, Jesse Hernandez, Jr., and Theresa Hernandez; special friend, Sandra Rodriguez; and numerous nieces, nephews, and godchildren that loved her dearly.
Honorary pallbearers are Jesse Hernandez, III, Rudy Hernandez, Jared Hernandez, Gabriel Garza, Martin Fierro, Albert Chavarria, Jr. and Trinidad Hernandez, Jr.
