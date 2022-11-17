Tiburcio Loredo Alaniz

DICKINSON, TX — Tiburcio Loredo Alaniz, 64, went to be with his Lord on Friday, November 11, 2022, in Houston, TX surrounded by family. He was born September 6,1958 in Port Isabel, TX to his parents Guadalupe and Consuelo Alaniz. Tiburcio is preceded in death by his parents and loving wife of 40 years, Delma Alaniz.

He leaves behind to cherish his memory his daughter Amanda Alaniz; son Armando Alaniz and wife Lisa; sisters Alicia Llanos and husband Robert, Amalia Villarreal and husband Johnny, and Alida Alaniz; brothers Antonio Alaniz and wife Sara, Alfredo Alaniz and wife Esmerelda, and Arturo Alaniz and wife Perla; grandchildren Armando Alaniz, Jr., Nicolas Rodriguez, Isabela Rodriguez, Adrian Alaniz, Gabriel Rodriguez, Liliana Rodriguez, and Alyana Alaniz; and many nieces, nephews and friends.

