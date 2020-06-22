October 28, 1955 - June 11, 2020
Pastor Larry Dean Johnson, beloved pastor, shepard and servant of Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Texas City, Texas, went to his heavenly home Thursday, June 11, 2020. Our beloved pastor, youngest son of Lewis Brene Johnson and Sarie Johnson, was born October 28, 1955 in Beaumont, Texas.
He served as pastor of Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Texas City for 33 years. Visitation will be held Wednesday, June 24, 2020, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Mt. Zion Baptist Church. Funeral services will be held Thursday, June 25, 2020, at 11 a.m., with a visitation beginning at 10 a.m. at Mt. Zion Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park Cemetery in Hitchcock, Texas.
The wearing of face masks and adhering to social distancing are highly suggested given the safety guidelines issued by local and state officials due to the ongoing pandemic.
