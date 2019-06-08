James Morgan, 69, of Bayou Vista, Texas, passed away Thursday, May 30, 2019, at UTMB Hospital in Galveston, Texas.
Services were held Thursday, June 6, 2019 at Newcomer Funeral Home Southwest in Lousiville, Kentucky. Burial followed at Floydsburg Cemetery.
James was born November 25, 1949 in Louisville, Kentucky. He was a proud Vietnam Veteran who bravely served in the Army. He retired from BP refinery and was a lifetime member of the VFW.
He is preceded in death by his parents George and Anna Morgan
Survivors include his loving wife Beverly Morgan; sons Kevin Morgan, Shawn Morgan, and Chad Morgan; sister Doris Caffiee; Brother in law Bobby Café; grandchildren McCoy, Morgan, and Hope; as well as numerous nieces and nephews, all whom live in Lousiville.
