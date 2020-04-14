It is with tremendous sadness our family announces the passing of Joyce Beard, 80, of League City, Texas. A beloved mother, adored grandmother, cherished family member, and much-loved friend, Joyce passed away Thursday, April 9, 2020 at home surrounded by her loving family.
A private, graveside service for family will be held at Hayes Grace Memorial Park Cemetery, in Hitchcock, Texas.
Joyce was born on October 7, 1939 the middle of five children in Texas City, Texas. Joyce graduated from Texas City High School in 1957. She married the love of her life, Doyle Beard September 7, 1958. Residing in Texas City for more than 70 years, Joyce initially worked at Carbide Federal Credit Union for a few years after graduation although her primary focus in life was her family, especially her two sons Jeff and Richie.
After Doyle’s retirement, Joyce spent time together with him either traveling or at their Trinity River cabin which she fondly referred to as located in “the middle of nowhere”. Joyce attended and watched countless school and sporting events for her children and grandchildren. Affectionately known to family and friends as “Joycie”, “Joyce Ann” or “Grandma”, she was always planning the next holiday or family gathering. Joyce was kind, compassionate and epitomized the definition of selflessness with her enduring concern for others. Next only to her kindness and caring for others was an amazing inner strength which she derived from her strong faith in God. Her strength and faith were never more evident as they were displayed daily during her fight with cancer over the last five years. Joyce was so thankful and appreciative of her doctors and caregivers at M.D. Anderson, often bringing food or gifts for them as she was receiving treatment. Known for improvising and cooking without a guide or recipe, her sweet potatoes and pecan pie were legendary.
She is preceded in death by her grandparents from both sides, her parents Roman and Ardona Mewis, brother Harry Mewis, son David Doyle Beard, and her husband of nearly 60 years, Doyle Beard.
Immediate survivors include her brother, Earl Mewis; sisters, Evelyn Jolly, Marcine Benoit; son and daughter-in-law, Jeff and Lisa Beard along with their children, Steven, Shelby and Tyler, and son and daughter-in-law Richie and Lindsay Beard with children Cody, Jaxson, Riley, Cooper, Colt, Taylor and Halston. Other survivors include multiple nieces, nephews, cousins, and many more extended family members and loved ones.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the Doyle and Joyce Beard Memorial Fund may be made to Hardball Academy, LLC - 501(c) Non-Profit and Scholarship account at www.hardballacademy.com. Funds will be specifically designated to help underprivileged youth with opportunities in baseball.
