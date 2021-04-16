BRENHAM, TX — Marjorie Clover, age 101, passed away peacefully on April 12, 2021. She was born on November 4, 1919 in New Orleans, Louisiana and grew up in Alexandria, Louisiana. During WWII Marjorie worked as a telephone operator and on December 5, 1942, she married her long- time friend and dancing buddy Carl Estes Clover. At the time Marjorie traveled to Blythe, California to marry Carl who was in aviation training as a B-17 pilot. She spent several months following Carl from air base to air base and occupied her time as a temporary telephone operator and even working in the rubber plant fields outside of Bakersfield.
After the war, Marjorie and Carl moved to Galveston County, Texas. Marjorie continued working as an aide at Moody School for Disabled Children, as an aide at John Sealy Hospital, and as Treasurer of the City of Galveston. Her last employment was as clerk with the Galveston County Water District in Dickinson, Texas where, at management’s request, she worked long past her normal retirement date. Marjorie enjoyed baking cakes, various crafts, and especially her gardens where she nurtured beautiful amaryllis.
Marjorie is preceded in death by her husband, Carl, her parents, Edward and Ethel Schmidt, her brother, Edward and sisters Dorothy and Ethel. She is survived by her son, Carl E. Clover Jr. and his wife, Dianne and her grandchildren and great grandchildren, Josh Clover and wife Alison and their children Isabella and Jack; Jessica Jackson and husband Jeff and their children Kara and Zachary; and Courtney Clover and her child, Tiana and many loving nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate to the Alzheimer’s Association which is continuing research on all forms of dementia at act.alz.org or a charity of your choice.
