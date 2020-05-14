After 66 years of beautiful life, Robert Allen Almeida Sr. went home to his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Tuesday May 12th, 2020.
He was a patriotic veteran of the United States Army, and a small business owner of Ramm-air AC & Heating Company. Robert was beloved by family, friends, and peers. He lived with his wife, Mitzi Almeida of 40 years in the home of their dreams in San Leon, Texas overlooking the water where they spent many days entertaining family and friends. Robert was an avid hunter, fisherman, and a huge fan of anything on 4 wheels. Most of all, Robert loved his family.
Robert is survived by his wife Mitzi Almeida, his son Robert Almeida Jr. and daughter-in-law Paula, his stepson Joseph Hymel and daughter-in-law Jennifer. Robert was blessed with 9 grandchildren (Lisa, Jessica, Christina, Krista, Cheyanne, Matthew, John, Patricia, & Donovan) along with 6 great grandchildren (Jackson, Anna, Adam, Aroura, Theo, & Parker).
Robert will be greatly missed by all that knew and loved him. Robert will be cremated and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
