January 3, 1935 - August 9, 2019
Mr. Fred Johnson, 84, passed away Friday, August 9, 2019. Mr. Johnson was born January 3, 1935. He retired from Union Carbide after 27 years of service and he also worked as a Walmart greeter for 12 years.
Funeral services for Mr. Johnson will be held Friday, August 16, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at New Macedonia Baptist Church in Hitchcock, with a visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m.
Burial will take place at the Houston National Cemetery on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. Pastor Laban Kimble will officiate the funeral service.
