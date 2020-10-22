Barrera
Memorial service for Joe Barrera will be held today at 2:00pm at Forest Park Westheimer Funeral Home and Cemetery in Houston, TX.
Ishmael
Memorial service for Richard Ishmael will be held today at 1:00pm at Emken-Linton Funeral Home in Texas City, TX.
Santos
Funeral service for Samuel Santos will be held today at 1:00pm at Carnes Funeral Home in Texas City, TX. Interment will follow at Galveston Memorial Park Cemetery.
Zaragoza
Funeral service for Placido Zaragoza will be held today at 10:00am at St. Mary of the Miraculous Medal Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery in Dickinson, TX under the direction of Emken-Linton Funeral Home.
