ALGOA — Mrs. Dorothy Louise (Taylor) "Dot" Morgan passed from this life Saturday afternoon, October 31, 2020, in Algoa.
Born June 11, 1937 in Jones County, Mississippi, Mrs. Morgan had been a resident of Algoa since 1972. She had worked as a checker at Del Champs in Mobile, AL, a customer service secretary for Texas New Mexico Power Company in Alvin as well as being a substitute special education teacher for Santa Fe ISD. Dot loved playing bingo, going bowling, and painting, shopping, cooking, sewing and attending shows at the Alvin Opry, where she loved to hear her granddaughter sing. Dot also was avidly watched Let's Make a Deal and the Wheel of Fortune.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ivy Bruner and Josie Irene (Coulter) Taylor; 5 brothers and 4 sisters.
Survivors include her loving husband of 54 years, Claude Morgan; son, William "Billy" Morgan and girlfriend, Tracy Gundermann; daughter, Angela Morgan; brother-in-law, Sonny Covington; grandchildren, Felicia Morgan, Brandon Keaton, Aaron Keaton, Arawn Keaton, and Andros Keaton; numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Marty Bilbrey, Brandon Keaton, Aaron Keaton, Richie Patterson, Morgan Patterson and Mark Hower. Honorary bearers will be Tony Newman and Lee Newman.
Visitation with the family will be from 12:00 - 1:00 p.m. with funeral services beginning at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, November 4, 2020, in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home, 10412 Highway 6, (409) 925-3501, with Pastor Joshua McDonald officiating. Interment will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park Cemetery. www.HayesFuneralHome.com
