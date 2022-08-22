HOUSTON — Ellen Wayne Ormond Parkey passed away on August 17, 2022, in Houston, Texas. Ellen was born in Galveston on August 5, 1929. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband William Robert Parkey, Sr., her parents Ruth Bowden Ormond and Julian Black Ormond, and her brother Julian Black Ormond, Jr.
Ellen graduated from Ball High School, the Hockaday Junior College, and the University of Texas where she received a Bachelor of Science in Education with an English minor. Ellen was a member of The Garden Club of Houston, the Junior League, and Pi Beta Phi sorority.
A lifelong Episcopalian, she was a member of Trinity Episcopal Church in Galveston and St. Martin's Episcopal Church in Houston.
Ellen taught English at Lovenberg Junior High School and Sunday School at Trinity Episcopal Church. She served on the boards of Trinity Episcopal School and the Family Service Center, was active in the Friends of Rosenberg Library, and the Galveston Historical Society.
Ellen is survived by her three children and their spouses: William Robert Parkey, Jr., and wife Dana; Ruth Parkey Kelly and husband Doug; John Thornton Parkey and wife Cathy; six grandchildren: William Robert Parkey III and wife Blaine, Anna Thomas Parkey and fiancée Yiannis Gazis, John Mills Kelly and wife Catherine, William Bowden Kelly, Genevieve Ellen Parkey, and Julia Ormond Parkey; and three great-grandchildren: William Robert Parkey IV, Bennett Ellis Parkey, and Brooks Douglas Kelly.
The family is deeply grateful for the devotion of her caregivers Araceli Jimenez, Shirley Gamble, the staff at The Plaza at the Buckingham, and Crossroads Hospice.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, August 27th, at Trinity Episcopal Church in Galveston, officiated by The Reverend Jimmy Abbott. For those desiring, contributions may be made to Trinity Episcopal Church (2216 Avenue H, Galveston, TX 77550) or The Garden Club of Houston (4212 San Felipe St., PMB 486, Houston, TX 77027).
