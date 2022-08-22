HOUSTON — Ellen Wayne Ormond Parkey passed away on August 17, 2022, in Houston, Texas. Ellen was born in Galveston on August 5, 1929. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband William Robert Parkey, Sr., her parents Ruth Bowden Ormond and Julian Black Ormond, and her brother Julian Black Ormond, Jr.

Ellen graduated from Ball High School, the Hockaday Junior College, and the University of Texas where she received a Bachelor of Science in Education with an English minor. Ellen was a member of The Garden Club of Houston, the Junior League, and Pi Beta Phi sorority.

