Ross
Graveside service for Dorian Ross will be held today at 2:00pm at Hayes Grace Memorial Park Cemetery in Hitchcock, TX under the direction of Carnes Funeral Home of Texas City, TX.
Williams
Funeral service for Mary Williams will be held today at 3:00pm at Dixon Funeral Home in Angleton, TX.
