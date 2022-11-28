Christina Marquez DeLeon Nov 28, 2022 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save LA MARQUE, TX — Christina Marquez DeLeon was born on October 22, 1974 and passed away on November 22, 2022 in Houston Methodist Hospital. She was 48 years old.She is survived by her mother Amanda M. DeLeon, brothers Pablo (wife Sylvia), Martin and sister, Teresa Laws (husband Nauces) and numerous family and friends.She is proceeded in death by her father, Pablo, son, Gelver Lerma and other relatives.A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donate to The Kidney Foundation or any Pet organization. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesHitchcock set for playoff football showdown with No. 1 state-ranked FranklinBacliff man recounts encounter with 'something out there'Galveston native to host dating reality showVictim's relatives unhappy over killer's 40-year sentenceGalveston city council considers exporting homelessGalveston Park Board plans name change, rebranding campaignGalveston teen accidently shot while handling firearmTruck crash and shirtless dash gridlock I-45 trafficKemah shooting victim was candidate to be sheriff's deputyCrash investigation underway after Galveston restaurateur's death CollectionsGrand Galvez tree lightingGalveston kicks off holidays with tree lightingLeague City's Nutcracker in the Park kicks off holiday eventsPrayer vigil held for Galveston businessman CommentedGuest commentary: The 'Feckless Party' is badly in need of overhaul (149) Voters rejected GOP's pro-hate, anti-freedom platform (112) The 'Party of Yes' will lead the nation to ruin (66) Media, Biden and lazy Republicans dried the Red Wave (53) Highly paid Galveston administrators should administrate (44) County's contribution to border was not a good investment (44) Checks in the Mail: Federal lawmakers demand answers about mail theft, check fraud (36) Galveston city council considers exporting homeless (34) The 'Party of No' sounds about right to me (32) Guest commentary: Democrats have forced GOP to say 'no' a lot (26)
