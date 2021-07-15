LA MARQUE — Virginia Ann Nash, 92, of La Marque passed away on Thursday, July 8, 2021 in Santa Fe, Texas. She was born April 1, 1929 in Hillsboro, Texas to Howard and Marion Kirkpatrick.
Virginia was a resident of La Marque and a member of First Christian Church of La Marque.
She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Jack Nash, brother Richard Kirkpatrick and sister Barbara Jordan. Virginia is survived by her daughter Kathryn Ann Loving and son Larry Allan Nash and wife Shirley; her grandchildren; Robert Allan Loving (Nicole), Michael Wayne Loving (Jennifer), Jay Denton Nash (Mitch) and Joel Allan Nash (Rocio), great-grandchildren; Cody Loving, Kaitlyn Loving, Michael Loving, Devon Ewald, Kevin White, Hailey Loving, Beau Loving, Jessica Loving and Andrew Collins and her great-great-grandchildren; Kourtnee Loving, Hunter Loving, Grayson Loving, Aubrey M. Nash and Brittany Franklin.
A service will be at 10:00am on Saturday, July 17, 2021 at First Christian Church of La Marque with Pastor Rex Teter officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of the James Crowder Funeral Home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.