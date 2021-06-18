Services for Melvin Gordy will be held at 4:00pm, Sunday, June 20, 2021 at First Christian Church, 1204 Ross Ave., La Marque, TX 77568.
Services for Timothy Brown, Sr. will be held at 1:00 P.M., Saturday, June 19, 2021 at Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary.
Services for Kameron Henderson will be held at 11:00 A.M., Saturday, June 19, 2021 at Mt. Olive Baptist Church, Galveston, Texas.
