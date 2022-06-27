Dr. Rosemary Ann Stogre M.D.

LEAGUE CITY, TX — Dr. Rosemary Ann Stogre, born November 19, 1946, passed away peacefully Wednesday, June 8th, 2022 at her home in League City, Texas surrounded by her family. She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Richard Joseph Kondejewski and two children, Nicholas Alexander Kondejewski and Natasha Krystina Rudis. Rosemary has eight grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her grandson, Gavin Joseph Kondejewski. Her other grandchildren include: Brice, Tatiana, Ella, Tristan, Donovan, Conner, and Allen.
Rosemary was born to Alexander Edward Peter Stogre and Winifred “Bunty” Josephine Quinn in St Thomas, Ontario, Canada. She was the second oldest of eight siblings. She is preceded in death by her brother Father Michael Alexander Stogre, S.J., M.D. She is succeeded by her brothers and sisters, Peter, Paul, Bernard, Mary Lou, Monica, and Frank.
As a child, Rosemary lived in St Thomas, Ottawa and Toronto. To pursue a career in the medical field, she moved to Ottawa with her loving Aunt Mary Winifred Quinn to go to medical school. Rosemary received her medical degree from the University of Ottawa in 1971. Upon graduating from medical school, she married her classmate and love of her life, Richard. She completed her internship in London, Ontario in 1972.Two years later she was board certified in Family Medicine. Richard and Rosemary opened a medical practice in London, Ontario and had two children (Nicholas and Natasha). In 1978, the family moved to Texas City, Texas. Rosemary and Richard had a joint practice where she delivered over 1,000 babies in Texas City and Galveston by the late 1980’s. She continued to practice family medicine to include women’s health and a specialization in allergies for 45 years until retiring in 2016.
Rosemary will always be known for her many stories, her passion for helping others, and she will be missed by her family and friends.
A mass will be held to celebrate the life of Rosemary on July 1st, 2022 at 10a.m. at St Mary’s Catholic Church located at 1612 E Walker St League City, TX 77575. As a tribute to Rosemary, please wear her favorite color purple to honor her memory. In Lieu of flowers, please make a donation to: St Mary’s Catholic Church League City, Texas 77575.
