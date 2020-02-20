Robert M. Lloyd passed away at the age of 67, on February 18, 2020. He was born in Santa Fe, Texas on September 20, 1952. Bobby was a long time resident of Galveston County. He attended Clear Creek High School, in League City, TX.
He was an avid fisherman and enjoyed hunting. Loved boating and being on the water. He enjoyed many hunting and fishing trips with family and friends.
He is preceded in death by his father Billy U. Lloyd, sister Charolette Lloyd, sister-in-law Vicki Lloyd and nephew Greg Young. Survivors include his son Mark Lloyd and wife Randi, grandchildren Chelsea, Mason and Riley. He is also survived by his mother Lois (Lloyd) Simpson. Brothers Bennie Lloyd and wife Tonya, Bill Lloyd and partner Claire, Ricky Lloyd and wife Teresa and sister-in-law Mavis (Lloyd) Lane. 8 nieces, 2 nephews and numerous grand nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service will be held at Alta Loma Baptist Church on Saturday Feb. 22nd at 11:00 am. 5400 FM 646; Santa Fe TX 77510. In Lieu of flowers please send memorials to CCA (Costal Conservation Association) Texas. Galveston County Chapter ccatexas.org
