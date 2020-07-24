Margaret Ann Cochran, 77, of Dickinson, Texas passed away on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. She was born on November 25, 1942 in Galveston, Texas to George and Ethel Walker.
Margaret graduated from La Marque High School in 1961 and continued her education getting various degrees at Sam Houston State College, Tulane University in New Orleans, Louisiana and the University Of Houston Clear Lake completing a Master’s Degree. Her careers include Chemist at Union Carbide, Texas City, owning and operating a gulf shrimp boat and trapping fur around Delacombe, Louisiana. She taught school at Clear Creek, League City High School, Hitchcock High School, among many others and finished her career as the Nurse Counselor for UTMB School of Nursing.
She is preceded in death by her parents Ethel Mae Rakestraw and George Orval Walker. Margaret is survived by her husband of 38 years, Thomas Cochran, sister and brother-in-law Kay and Jim McDonald of Boerne, Texas and was known as “Aunt Snookie” to their lovely children. She was loved by her relatives in Lamesa, and Midland Texas.
Due to the Pandemic there will be no public funeral. If you wish to remember her, she loved supporting the SPCA.
