Manuel C. Ramos, 79, of Galveston, TX passed away on Wednesday, October 31, 2018.
He was born on August 29, 1939 to Frank Ramos and Olga Herrera. He grew up the eldest of five. Manuel married Ofelia Herrera in 1957, and the couple had six children.
Manuel is survived by his wife, Ofelia; sons, Manuel Jr. (Irma), Frank (Sam), and Richard; daughters, Olga Loubet (Isaias), Rosie Reiswerg (David), and Sarah Green (Rickey). Sisters, Frances Ramos and Linda Herrera; and grandkids and great-grandchildren.
He is preceeded in death by his parents; sister, Isabel; brothers, Carlos and Valdmar (Johnny); grandson, Selso Loubet.
Per Manuel's request, there will be no services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.