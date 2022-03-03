TEXAS CITY — Mary Kathryn Joyce Anderson was born in Freeport, Texas on July 2, 1949 to Letric Lewis and J. B. Glaze. She graduated from Brazosport High School in 1967, but proudly attended Lanier High School prior to the integration of Texas public schools. Mary relocated to Galveston County and worked in the healthcare industry for 29 years at both St. Mary’s Hospital and the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston. She was married to Alfred Turner for 11 years and raised 3 children, Renita, Iris and Maurice. In 2014, Mary married Joe Anderson and remained a devoted wife until her passing.
Mary was a life-long woman of faith and writer of both literature and Christian music. Mary’s most distinguishable traits were her 1000 watt smile and her elegant sense of style. She never met a stranger, and she could talk for days, no matter what the topic. Her compassion and heart for people were unmatched.
Mary passed away Saturday, February 26, 2022 at 9:15AM at the age of 72 years in Webster, Texas.
Mary is survived by her husband, Joe Anderson, her daughters Renita Glaze and Iris Marshall and husband Ira, as well as her son Maurice Turner and wife Mya; grandchildren, Alyssia Vaughn, Shari Milburn, Jessica Milburn, Devin Hearne and wife Gabriella, Erial Marshall, Taij Hearne, Ira Marshall II, Kamren Marshall, Joshua Marshall and Makilyn Hubbard; great grandchildren, Leigha Ford, Kason Hill, Zoe Rivera, Zadie Hearne, Zaya Rivera, Bryson Hearne and Thea Hearne.
Pallbearers are Lamonte Strauther, Gayland Strauther, Earl Kenneth Alexander Jr., Deoir McNeil, Cory Alexander and Clarence Turner Jr.
Family will receive loved ones and friends for a visitation at True Living Word Christian Church in La Marque on Saturday, March 5 at 10:00am. A Celebration of Life service will begin at 11:00am. Interment with graveside rites will follow at Grace Memorial Park Cemetery in Hitchcock. A repast will follow at Walter Hall Park (Ballroom), 807 SH 3 North, League City.
