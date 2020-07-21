Dolores Garza Rubio, of Galveston, passed away on Sunday, July 19, 2020 at her residence surrounded by her family.
A Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, July 24th, at Sacred Heart Church with Father Jorge Cabrera officiating. Burial will follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery.
The family will receive visitors from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., Thursday July 23rd, at Sacred Heart Church. A Rosary will be held at 6:30 p.m. officiated by Sam Dell’olio.
Dolores was the first child born to Adolfo O. “Fito” Garza, Jr. and Frances “Fannie” Siller Garza, in Galveston, Texas. Dolores was preceded in death by her parents; father-in-law, Maurice Rubio, Sr.; and mother-in-law, Romana Hernandez Rubio. Also preceding her in death are her nephews, Kenneth Wayne Garza and Rodney Glenn Garza; niece, Allison Lynn Mejia; and brother-in-law, Joel Rubio, as well as extended family member, Amalia Ramirez.
She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Raymond Rubio; son, Michael Ray Rubio and wife Brenda; grandson, Ryan Rubio (Christiana); great-grandson, Benjamin Nathan Rubio; granddaughter, Jennifer Marullo (Dominic) and great-granddaughter, Leighton Rose Marullo; brothers: Willie Garza (Mary) and Johnnie Garza, Sr. (Lorraine); sisters: Rita Quinn, Patricia Mejia (David) and sister-in-law, Joy Garza; nephews: John Garza, Jr., Timothy Garza and Kelly Quinn; nieces: Chanelle Sendejas and Amy Mejia; six great nephews and three great nieces; brothers-in-law: Henry Robert “Bobby” Rubio (Esther) and Maurice Rubio, Jr. (Brenda); and sisters-in-law: Esther Lamb and Ruth Richie. Dolores cherished her special “Neighborhood Watch Buddy,” Brad Newell and devoted cousin, Joey Martinez.
Dolores was a devout Catholic and a member of Holy Family Parish in Galveston and previously of St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church, where she served as a Eucharistic Minister.
Dolores was referred to by her family, as the “Matriarch.” To her nieces and nephews, she was affectionately called “Aunt Dee.” Her husband Raymond referred to her as “Big D.” She graduated from Ball High School and retired from Southwestern Bell Telephone Company with 30 years of honorable service. After retirement, she volunteered with the Telephone Pioneers of America for many years.
During Raymond’s tenure as Potentate of El Mina Shrine Temple in 2010, Dolores was recognized as the First Lady of El Mina Shrine Temple. She was also a member of the Daughters of the Nile.
Favorite pastimes of Dolores’ were gardening and watching pelicans soar overhead, especially crossing the Galveston Causeway. In addition, she and Raymond both loved to travel. They traveled throughout the United States, Europe and sailed on numerous cruises.
Dolores was an avid animal lover and is survived by her three cats, Sadie, Rocky and Adrian.
Pallbearers are Willie Garza, Maurice Rubio, Jr., Johnnie Garza, Sr., Dominic Marullo, Ryan Rubio and Kelly Quinn.
Honorary pallbearers are John Garza, Jr., Timothy Garza, Korey Gilpin and Anthony Arcidiacono.
The family would like to thank Dr. Mary Jo Godinich and staff, Dr. Emilio Gonzalez, Dr. Baji Jana, Dr. Angel Rivera and Hospice AMED. Also, a heartfelt thank you to Linda Valencia, for always being there during Dolores’ time of need.
The Rubio and Garza families would also like to thank family, friends and neighbors for their tremendous outpouring of support during this difficult time.
Memorial donations may be made to: Shriners Hospitals for Children, 815 Market Street, Galveston, Texas 77550.
To share a memory or leave a condolence, please visit Dolores’ page at www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com.
I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. - 2 Timothy 4:7
