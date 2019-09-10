Guadalupe Jecker, 71, of Texas City, passed away on Saturday, September 9, 2019 at her home.
Funeral services will be held 10:00 a.m., Saturday, September 14, 2019 at St. Mary Miraculous Medal Catholic Church in Texas City. Burial will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park. Visitation will be 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., Friday, September 13, 2019 with a Rosary at 7:00 p.m., at Emken-Linton Funeral Home in Texas City.
Guadalupe was born February 7, 1948 to Eva Arzate and Gilberto Hernandez. She was a graduate of Texas City High School. She attended College of the Mainland in 1968 where she met and later married, Robert L. Jecker. Lupe retired as a Registered Nurse from Shriners Hospital for Children in Galveston, Texas. She had a special bond with all the children who passed through the hospital doors. She enjoyed gambling and going to the casino. Lupe was a loving wife, mother, sister and grandmother.
She is preceded in death by her mother, Eva and father, Manuel Ayala; brother, George Ayala and her mother-in-law, Mary Elizabeth Jecker.
Survivors include her beloved husband, Robert (Bobby) Jecker; sons, Ivan Jecker and wife Leslie and Eric Williams; grandchildren, Matthew Jecker and Amanda Thurman; sisters, Gloria Ayala, Sylvia Ricicar and husband Earl; brothers, Frank Ayala, Simon Hernandez and wife Maria; father-in-law, Edward Jecker; sister-in-law, Gina Taylor; brothers-in-law, Mike Jecker, Tommy Jecker, Greg Jecker, Richard Jecker and Dave Jecker.
Pallbearers are Simon Hernandez, Jose Chavarria, Ross Ayala, Matthew Jecker, J. Jones and Graham Taylor. Honorary pallbearers are Eddie Porter, Kent Taylor, Alex Gonzales, Manuel Flores and Earl Ricicar.
