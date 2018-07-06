Ramon Del Bosque, Jr.
GALVESTON—Ramon Del Bosque, Jr., age 55, passed away Wednesday, July 4, 2018 at his residence, surrounded by his family. Funeral arrangements are pending with J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home.
Beverly Corina Brooks
Beverly Corina Brooks, 61, passed away July 3, 2018 at her residence surrounded by her family. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the professional care of Wynn Funeral Home (409)621-1677.
Lottie Marsh
LEAGUE CITY—Lottie Marsh, age 93, passed away Wednesday, July 4, 2018 at Baywind Village Nursing Center in League City. Funeral arrangements are pending with J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home.
