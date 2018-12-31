Halvorsen

A funeral service for Rudolph "Rudy" Leonard Halvorsen will be held today at 10:00am, at Memorial Lutheran Church, Texas City, TX.  Interment will follow at Galveston Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of James Crowder Funeral Home of La Marque.

Mendoza

A Funeral Mass for Margaret Mendoza will be held today at 10:00am at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 10114 Hwy 6, Hitchcock, TX 77563 with Interment to follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Dickinson, TX under the direction of Scott Funeral Home.

Ruttiger

Graveside services for Frank Donald "Donny" Ruttiger will be held today at Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery in Dickinson, TX under the direction of Malloy & Son Funeral Home.

