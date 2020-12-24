SANTA FE — James Edwin McGee, 63, of Santa Fe, TX, passed from this life on December 23, 2020.
James was preceded in death by his parents, Carl Wilmoth and Lorraine Smith and brother, Ben McGee.
He is survived by the love of his life, Patricia and his three sons, Johnny and wife, Shoni, Brady and wife, Brittanie, Grady and wife, Wyndee all of Santa Fe. His pride and joy are his grandkids, Cash, Cannin, Cain and Brynnlie. His parents-in-law, Jimmie and Catherine Dunlap of Livingston. Sisters-in-law, Anna Sarabia and Sherri Sampson of Texas City. Beloved cousin and best friend, Henry DeBord and wife, Lisa of Santa Fe. Step-sister, Teresa Lopez and husband, Ralph of Owasso, OK. Numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. Cherished friends, Randy Stacy, David McMillian, Greg Sampson, Mike Hebert, Jack Beard, Mark Johnson and all of his buddies from D&A Fabricators.
James was a simple, stubborn and hardworking man. He spent the years working at D&A Fabricators, Fluor Daniels, BP and Marathon Petroleum. His spare time was spent hunting and fishing but most importantly spoiling and admiring his four grandbabies. Oh, and don’t forget telling everyone what to do and how to do it.
Pallbearers: Johnny McGee, Grady McGee, Henry DeBord, Randy Stacy, David McMillian and Greg Sampson. Honorary Pallbearers: Brady McGee, Jim Cargile, Cash McGee, Cannin McGee, Cain McGee and Brynnlie McGee.
Special thanks to Santa Fe Fire & Rescue and Encompass Health, especially Joanna Carpenter for your support and care over the last several weeks.
Visitation with the family will be from 5:00-8:00 p.m. Monday, December 28, 2020 and funeral will be at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at Hayes Funeral Home 10412 Highway 6, Hitchcock, TX (409)925-3501 www.hayesfuneralhome.com
