Dolores (Lori) Fremont McAfee

Dolores was born January 10, 1930 in Dayton, Ohio and passed away in League City, Texas of natural causes (not related to COVID-19). Dolores was granted peace on October 12, 2020 when she was reunited with two of her greatest loves, Jesse Fremont, Jr and Bill McAfee. Dolores was first engaged to Bill in 1946 when she lived in Ohio. Later that year she took a train trip to Texas to help her sister Betty with her newborn daughter Sharon. While visiting there she was struck again with cupid’s arrow when she looked into the eyes of Betty’s brother-in-law, Jesse. Her only option was to write a letter to Bill telling him of her decision to stay in Texas and be wed to Jesse. They were married on Lori’s 17th birthday and had 38 years together producing 3 sons, Jesse, David and Paul. Ten years after Jesse passed away, she was reacquainted with her first love Bill who had also been widowed. They married in 1992 and you’d think they stepped right back into the 40’s where they left off. Bill adored her and they were blessed with 19 years of marriage before Bill passed away.
Lori expressed her love through baking and offering sweets. One could never leave Lori’s home hungry. Although she rarely ate more than three bites of anything, she always had something for you to eat when you stopped by... and she wouldn’t stop offering until you accepted a snack. During the holidays, her Texas City home smelled of warm sugar, her kitchen and dining tables covered in boxes of baked goods she’d prepared to share with her Texas family and ship to her family in Georgia and Ohio. She was an amazing baker but wouldn’t easily take praise for her efforts. When you complimented her cooking, she’d usually respond with “it’s too salty.”
Lori was gifted with the ability to write creatively which was handed down from her grandpa John Michael Hock to her and then her son David and ultimately her granddaughter, Natalie (who helped pen this tribute). One of Lori’s writings is the story of Young Love, First Love. She always hoped for it to be published and we hope to make that happen.
Lori was always so eager to celebrate birthdays, whether it be hers or anyone else’s. One of her favorite things to do was to release balloons before it became known how negatively it impacted the environment. She always had such a soft spot for those in the military. She was especially proud to know that her great grandson, Cade Wofford, is serving in the Air Force stationed in Mildenhall, England with his wife Tori who is expecting Lori’s first great great grandchild.
Lori suffered from crippling anxiety but upon her death we were comforted as we discovered on a small piece of paper in her wallet the following Bible verse. Isaiah 41:10 Fear thou not; for I am with thee: be not dismayed; for I am thy God: I will strengthen thee; yea, I will help thee; yea, I will uphold thee with the right hand of my righteousness.
A Facebook page, Remembering Lori, has been set up with several of Lori’s recipes. In lieu of flowers or other memorials, please pick something sweet from the page, bake it and share with your family. In order to keep Lori’s love and memory alive be sure to tell them “it’s too salty.”
Lori was preceded in death by her husbands, Jesse Fremont and Bill McAfee; son, Paul Fremont; parents, Bryan and Minnie Hock; sister, Lou; brothers, George and Donald.
She is survived by sisters, Melvina Vaught and Betty Salter and brother Paul Hock, her sons, Jesse Fremont (Debbie), David Fremont (Billie); 3 stepchildren, Bill McAfee, Debra Brown and Kelli Yegerlener; grandchildren, Stephanie Wofford (Jason), Nicole Ponzio (Shawn), Jennifer Simons (Craig), Natalie Fremont, James Fremont, Sarah Fremont (Robert Zepeda), Jessica Hazzard (Travis); great grandchildren, Cade Wofford (Tori), Paul Ponzio, Bryan Ponzio, Kasey Cooper, Alexa Simons, Mitchell Simons, Ethan Zepeda, Cora Zepeda, Nathan Hazzard and special friend Denise Kelly.
Due to precautionary measures related to COVID-19 a private burial ceremony is being held at an unspecified date.
