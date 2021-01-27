HITCHCOCK — In memory of Linda Sue Osborne Conner
August 31, 1938 - January 25, 2021
Sue was a premature baby, born in Coffeeville, Kansas. She left this life much like she came in, fighting for it. Sue loved cats. She saved and cared for many, throughout the years. Whether they were abandoned near-by, or they just showed up by chance, good food and safety was always available. Sue also had a soft spot for the less fortunate. She gladly helped out the homeless every chance she got. She may have had an extra $10 or just a quarter, but knew that every bit helped.
Sue is survived by her husband Paul Conner; daughters Terri Scott and Sidney Lampman; and son David Foute; along with six grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. While she stayed for a while in California, over the last 26 years, she resided in Hitchcock, Texas. She will be greatly missed by her family, many friends she made throughout the years, and those darn cats . On Friday, January 29th, at 1:00pm, there will be a gathering at her residence, in her memory. The home is located at 6723 W Bayou Drive, Hitchcock, Texas.
